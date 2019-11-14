BBC Northern Ireland Announces Emma Dunseith as Head of Content Production

Emma Dunseith has been appointed as Head of Content Production for BBC Northern Ireland.

She takes over the role from Eddie Doyle who was recently appointed as Head of Content Commissioning for BBC Northern Ireland.

The appointment will see Emma play an integral role in the delivery of BBC Northern Ireland's content across all in-house production outside of News and Current Affairs, including factual, entertainment, sport, music and events.

Reporting to the Director of BBC Northern Ireland, Peter Johnston, Emma will provide editorial leadership for all BBC NI's non-news and current affairs production teams across television, radio and digital and will work closely with Head of Content Commissioning, Eddie Doyle to ensure we have the best local content and digital services.

Peter Johnston, Director BBC NI, says: "I am delighted to announce Emma as the new Head of Content Production. She brings with her a wealth of experience; a passion for public service broadcasting and proven leadership skills. She is truly committed to identifying and developing new talent and creating great content fit for all audiences. I look forward to working with her in this role."

Emma takes up this post from her current role as Executive Editor of Arts, Music and Learning where she has been responsible for all in-house television and radio coverage for these genres with editorial responsibility for major events, including most recently the Proms, and has developed new music content showcasing the best local musicians.

She has been integral in the development of new on-air talent and the creation of new opportunities for talent on TV and BBC Radio Ulster.

Her current role has also seen her develop the arts offering from BBC Northern Ireland and lead the team which delivers educational content including BBC Bitesize.

She joined the BBC over twenty years ago and has worked in news, online, learning, arts and factual television. Her career began with BBC Northern Ireland as broadcast assistant in the BBC newsroom where she spent some time as a traffic and travel reporter. She has also worked as a tri-media producer in Learning and Interactive and as a Senior Producer in Knowledge and Learning where she produced The Arts Show and factual in-house documentaries.

Emma says: "I'm delighted to be taking on this role and look forward to working with teams in building on the continued success of BBC Northern Ireland's distinct and quality programmes and services, for all our audiences."





