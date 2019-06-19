BBC Four Presents A NIGHT IN WITH BROS

Following the success of the year's most talked about documentary, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, 1980's Pop icons Matt and Luke Goss have been invited to return to BBC Four in July to curate an entire evening of programming inspired by their childhood, their musical influences and long careers in and out of the spotlight.

A Night In With Bros follows previous curated nights on BBC Four - Keith Richards' Lost Weekend and Boys On Film: A Night With Duran Duran. Matt and Luke will be revealing the shows and artists that inspired them growing up, introducing nostalgic clips and programmes from the BBC archive as well as interviewing specially invited guests in the studio.

There will also be brand new footage filmed with the brothers in the aftermath of their rise back to the top, as they continue their efforts to rebuild their friendship and fractured relationship. This new material will feature exclusive studio content and a first behind-the-scenes look at their preparations for their imminent shows in London, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Matt Goss says: "Throughout our long careers, we have been inspired by so many musical influences, and we're so excited to take a walk down memory lane and share some of our most favourite moments that have led us to this point. There are going to be quite a few surprises and we can't wait to share this special evening on BBC Four with our fans."

Luke Goss says: "As we prepare for our Irish and UK shows, we wanted to come together to create a whole evening of entertainment with friends and special guests. We wanted to show some of the music, film and TV that we grew up watching and create moments of nostalgia. Our documentary After The Screaming Stops has been supported from day one by BBC Four and they have been a joy to work with, so it was an honour being asked to create an entire night of entertainment. This night on BBC Four is a way of saying a big thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way."

The evening will air on BBC Four in July from 9pm until late during which there will be another chance to see Bros: After The Screaming Stops, the Bafta-winning and Edinburgh TV Award nominated film that made everyone fall in love with them all over again. The documentary received its TV premiere on BBC Four in December 2018 and was broadcast again on BBC Two in January.

The night is filmed and compiled by Fulwell 73. Leo Pearlman, Partner at Fulwell 73, says: "We've been on an incredible journey with Matt and Luke through the making of Bros: After The Screaming Stops. The response to the film around the world has been phenomenal and it's been really gratifying to see fans and non-fans respond to this candid, no holds barred story of fame and redemption. Teaming up with the BBC again to show the film and have Matt and Luke curate some of the most nostalgic moments of their past will be a great night of TV and we're looking forward to and delivering a few nice new surprises in there as well!"

Jan Younghusband, Head of TV Commissioning, BBC Music, says: "I'm so pleased we're able to pick up with Matt and Luke where we left off with this brilliant evening on BBC Four. It will bring themes from the original film into an entertaining evening of music, chat and archive. Matt and Luke have made a great impression on viewers with their touching and forthright insights about getting back together, and this evening is the continuing story."

Cassian Harrison, Channel Editor, BBC Four, says: "It's an absolute joy to welcome Matt and Luke to BBC Four for a whole night of their unique wisdom and warmth. They are both true national treasures, and we're bursting with pride to have them back."

A Night In With Bros is commissioned by Jan Younghusband, Head of TV Commissioning, BBC Music. It is series produced by David Soutar and executive produced by Leo Pearlman for Fulwell 73.

The evening follows the BBC Four documentary, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, originally produced by Fulwell 73, which charted twins Matt and Luke Goss's reunion 28 years on, having hardly spoken and not played together since their split. The film has gone on to win a Bafta TV Craft Award for Editing and received further nominations for Directing and a Bafta TV nomination for Best Documentary. Following its broadcast on BBC Four in December it has had the largest number of BBC iPlayer requests for a music programme broadcast in 2018.

BBC Four is the home of music television on the BBC. Recent programmes and series include Defiant Ones, Top Of The Pops 1988, I Can Go For That: The Smooth Sound Of Yacht Rock, Soft Cell: Say Hello To Wave Goodbye, Jazz 625 live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival, the Eurovision semi-finals, Our Classical Century, Janet Baker: In Her Own Words and BBC Young Musician. The channel broadcasts extensive coverage of Glastonbury Festival and the BBC Proms as well as live coverage from BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and the Mercury Prize and highlights from the Country Music Association Awards.





Related Articles View More TV Stories