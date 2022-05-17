BBC America's Landmark Natural History Series DYNASTIES II Sets Return

From EmmyÂ®-winning executive producer Mike Gunton (Planet Earth II, Dynasties) and narrated by EmmyÂ®-winning famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough (Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II), the captivating and compelling natural history series Dynasties II (the sequel to Dynasties) returns on Saturday, May 21 at 8pm ET/7pm C on BBC AMERICA and AMC+.

The six-part series, in addition to a 'making of' episode, provides a fresh insight into the secret lives of some of the most charismatic animals on the planet - puma, elephant, cheetah, hyena, meerkat and macaque - featuring surprising, dramatic and heartwarming stories with the iconic favorites from the animal kingdom.

As a part of BBC AMERICA's Wonderstruck programming slate, Dynasties II is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit production for BBC and BBC AMERICA co-produced with bilibili. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the Peabody Award-winning series KILLING EVE starring Golden GlobeÂ® and SAGÂ® Award-winner Sandra Oh and EmmyÂ® Award-winner Jodie Comer. The network is the definitive television home and co-producer of the most iconic natural history series and franchises including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Dynasties, Eden: Untamed Planet, FROZEN PLANET and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

BBCA transforms every Saturday into Wonderstruck, a weekly destination for wildlife and wonder. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Doctor Who, Orphan Black, Luther and THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW have attracted critical acclaim and earned EmmyÂ® Awards, Golden GlobesÂ®, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, TCA Awards and more.

Watch a sneak peek of the premiere here: