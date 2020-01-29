BBC America to Air the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place this Sunday, February 2nd at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast in primetime exclusively in the U.S. on BBC America following a new episode of DOCTOR WHO on Sunday at 9:10pm/8:10c. In addition, THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS red carpet will stream live that day starting at 12 pm ET on BBCAmerica.com.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards. On the 10th anniversary of The Duke becoming President of BAFTA, he and The Duchess will attend the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. The Duke will introduce and present the Fellowship, BAFTA's highest accolade, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button). (Click here for BAFTA press release)

Joker leading with 11 nominations with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood tying with 10. Sam Mendes' World War 1 film, 1917 is right behind with nine. Andy Serkis will be honored with the 2020 EE British Academy Film Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary for the EE Rising Star Award, and this year's nominees include Awkafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Michael Ward. This award is voted for by the British public and presented to an actress or actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and promise.

Please visit www.bafta.org for the full nominations list. The BAFTAs are awarded by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Watch a promo here:





