BBC America Launches Into Space Week This July

This summer, the nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the successful Apollo 11 mission with parades, retrospectives, special exhibitions and undoubtedly a good dose of stargazing. In turn, BBC America launches Space Week on Monday, July 15 with a slew of classic films and TV series that brought the final frontier down to Earth.

On the eve of the 50th anniversary, BBCA premieres Wonders of the Moon on Friday, July 19 at 10/9c. The documentary uses the latest, most detailed imagery to reveal the monthly life cycle of the moon to find out how it shapes life on Earth.

On the anniversary, BBCA premieres Moon Landing Live on Saturday, July 20 at 9/8c. Sourcing incredible news archives from around the world as well as NASA footage, this documentary re-tells the extraordinary ambition, bravery, anticipation and achievement that captured the world's imagination some 50 years ago.

"Nothing inspires awe quite like the wonders of our universe," Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director of BBC America comments. "We hope this weeklong programming event will inspire audiences to gather together, explore our cosmos, and marvel at this triumph of the human spirit just as millions across the world did five decades ago."

The Space Week celebration includes:

Moon Landing Live - U.S. Premiere

July 1969. America made history and sent the first humans to the moon. High-quality NASA footage and extensive news broadcasts bring this sensational moment in history bursting back into life. Live news footage from every corner of the globe recreates the excitement and elation that surrounded the event, as 600 million people tuned in to watch Neil Armstrong's remarkable first steps.

Wonders of the Moon - U.S. Premiere

Blood moons, super moons and total eclipses. Explore a stunning medley of lunar delights from across the globe. Low light cameras reveal the moon in its natural light, in ways that have rarely been witnessed, and illustrate its extraordinary influence over our planet, against a range of stunning backdrops. Travel to the rich undersea world of the South Pacific, where the coral reefs breed in synch with the moon cycles. Witness the mid-Autumn festival in Hong Kong, where the entire city falls under the moon's spell, and watch the total eclipse transform day to night across the United States.

TV Series Marathons

Doctor Who

Star Trek (The Original Series, The Next Generation, and Voyager)

Films

The Right Stuff

Gravity

Space Cowboys

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Star Trek Generations

Galaxy Quest

I Am Number Four





