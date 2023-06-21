BARBIE Movie Tickets Are Now On Sale

Anything is possible in a Barbie world, including reserving your seats early! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Barbie, premiering in theaters on July 21.

Head to Fandango to catch the dreamhouse on the big screen. According to Fandango’s recent moviegoing survey of more than 6,000 ticket buyers, Barbie was voted one of the most-anticipated summer movies of 2023.

So, come on Barbie, let’s go party — with an exclusive interview with the cast! In the latest Big Ticket interview, Fandango correspondent Naz Perez sits down with stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon to dive into iconic costumes from the film, what makes “Ken a Ken,” what director Greta Gerwig adds to this unique Barbie world, the famous foot-coming-out-of-shoe scene and more! Get a sneak peek into the timeless world of Barbie on YouTube or on the Fandango site!

Get your advance tickets for Barbie on Fandango here.

