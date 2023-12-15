BARBIE Is Now Streaming on Max

Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE makes its exclusive streaming debut on Max today. BARBIE debuted in theaters on July 21 and broke records as the highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history.



Barbie with ASL, the hit blockbuster film interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), is also available starting today. Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theatre’s “The Laramie Project,” ASL cover for Tove Lo in “True Romance” music video). Barbie with ASL is displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol.



Additionally, starting TODAY until December 18, Max has turned into Barbie Land with a custom pink and white logo and pink homepage on supported devices to celebrate the streaming debut of the hit summer blockbuster. Max on web will include additional themed elements including pink menus and a unique cursor animation on pink Barbie title pages and the homepage.



Fans can personalize their profiles to join in the celebration by picking their profile avatars from a selection of characters from the film, including Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), Stereotypical Ken (Ryan Gosling), Gloria (America Ferrera), Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef), President Barbie (Issa Rae), Allan (Michael Cera), and more.

Max now features the brand-new Barbie Land Collection. Fans of the film can enjoy special extra content on the platform including:



Becoming Barbie

See how Margot Robbie and the incredible Barbie crew crafted an iconic look for the leading role.



Barbie Transportation Sequences

Go behind the scenes for a look at how the crew pulled off Barbie and Ken's memorable journey into the real world.



Greta’s Vision

The cast and crew discuss writer/director Greta Gerwig's approach to bringing the world of Barbie to life.



I’m Just Ken Music Video

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video.



Musical Make-Believe: Disco Dance

A behind-the-scenes look at the choreography and filming of the spectacular disco dance scene in Barbie.



Musical Make-Believe: Doing War

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the epic Ken Battle scene.



Musical Make-Believe: Ken’s Ballet

See how the Ken Ballet number came together, including a behind-the-scenes look at the cast recording with Mark Ronson.



We Are Barbie

Join the stars of the film as they discuss what makes each of their Barbie characters unique.



Max users can also enjoy “Let’s Play Dress Up,” an interactive component of Max that allows users to hover over icons such as lipstick and high heeled shoes. When users click on the icon, a hidden title will appear, surprising users with their next watch on the platform.

Some of the curations available in the collection include:

Every Night is Girls’ Night

More From the Cast

This Barbie Is...

Mojo Dojo Casa House

I Am Kenough

Behind the Sequins

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), BARBIE stars Oscar®-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Blade Runner 2049”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“Superstore,” “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Saturday Night Live”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (“Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar®-winner Helen Mirren.

The film has received a record-breaking 18 nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, along with 9 Golden Globe® nominations, and 12 GRAMMY® nominations.



BARBIE is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. Produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”), Tom Ackerley (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Robbie Brenner. Executive produced by Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. Barbie with ASL is interpreted by Leila Hanaumi.