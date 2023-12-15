BARBIE Is Now Streaming on Max

Barbie with ASL is also available now.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

BARBIE Is Now Streaming on Max

Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE makes its exclusive streaming debut on Max today. BARBIE debuted in theaters on July 21 and broke records as the highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history.
 
Barbie with ASL, the hit blockbuster film interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), is also available starting today. Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theatre’s “The Laramie Project,” ASL cover for Tove Lo in “True Romance” music video). Barbie with ASL is displayed as a unique title in-app and can be identified by its key art with the sign language symbol.
 
Additionally, starting TODAY until December 18, Max has turned into Barbie Land with a custom pink and white logo and pink homepage on supported devices to celebrate the streaming debut of the hit summer blockbuster. Max on web will include additional themed elements including pink menus and a unique cursor animation on pink Barbie title pages and the homepage.
 
Fans can personalize their profiles to join in the celebration by picking their profile avatars from a selection of characters from the film, including Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), Stereotypical Ken (Ryan Gosling), Gloria (America Ferrera), Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef), President Barbie (Issa Rae), Allan (Michael Cera), and more.

Max now features the brand-new Barbie Land Collection. Fans of the film can enjoy special extra content on the platform including:
 
Becoming Barbie
See how Margot Robbie and the incredible Barbie crew crafted an iconic look for the leading role.
 
Barbie Transportation Sequences
Go behind the scenes for a look at how the crew pulled off Barbie and Ken's memorable journey into the real world.
 
Greta’s Vision
The cast and crew discuss writer/director Greta Gerwig's approach to bringing the world of Barbie to life.
 
I’m Just Ken Music Video
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video.
 
Musical Make-Believe: Disco Dance
A behind-the-scenes look at the choreography and filming of the spectacular disco dance scene in Barbie.
 
Musical Make-Believe: Doing War
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the epic Ken Battle scene.
 
Musical Make-Believe: Ken’s Ballet
See how the Ken Ballet number came together, including a behind-the-scenes look at the cast recording with Mark Ronson.
 
We Are Barbie
Join the stars of the film as they discuss what makes each of their Barbie characters unique.
 
Max users can also enjoy “Let’s Play Dress Up,” an interactive component of Max that allows users to hover over icons such as lipstick and high heeled shoes. When users click on the icon, a hidden title will appear, surprising users with their next watch on the platform.

Some of the curations available in the collection include:

Every Night is Girls’ Night
More From the Cast
This Barbie Is...
Mojo Dojo Casa House
I Am Kenough
Behind the Sequins

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), BARBIE stars Oscar®-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Blade Runner 2049”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“Superstore,” “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Saturday Night Live”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (“Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar®-winner Helen Mirren.

The film has received a record-breaking 18 nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, along with 9 Golden Globe® nominations, and 12 GRAMMY® nominations.
 
BARBIE is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. Produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”), Tom Ackerley (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Robbie Brenner. Executive produced by Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. Barbie with ASL is interpreted by Leila Hanaumi.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe to Provide Narration And Voice To BLIND LOGIC: The Ralph R Teet Photo
Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe to Provide Narration And Voice To BLIND LOGIC: The Ralph R Teetor Story

Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story - Narrated by Mike Rowe and voiced by Jeff Daniels, this documentary explores the remarkable journey of automotive pioneer Ralph Teetor and his life of courage, determination, and philanthropy.

2
Stanley Tucci Takes on New Adventures in Italy With National Geographic Photo
Stanley Tucci Takes on New Adventures in Italy With National Geographic

National Geographic announced the greenlight of TUCCI – THE HEART OF ITALY (working title). The new 10-part docuseries follows the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor across the country as he unlocks the distinct flavors that define each region and discovers the rich versatility of Italy through those he meets along the journey.

3
Kristen Stewart to Be Honored at Sundance With Visionary Award Photo
Kristen Stewart to Be Honored at Sundance With Visionary Award

Kristen Stewart will receive the Visionary Award in recognition of her work as an uncompromising artist and contributions to the field of independent film. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer and was the first American actress to receive a César Award for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria.

4
Robin Roberts THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel Photo
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY® Channel will premiere its new one-hour documentary “The Harlem Hellfighters” executive produced and narrated by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, with RadicalMedia producing in association with Rock’n Robin Productions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Dylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' CoverDylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' Cover
Cher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall SpecialCher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall Special
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY ChannelRobin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZSaweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS