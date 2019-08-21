BAD GIRLS THROUGHOUT HISTORY Will Be Made Into UCP Anthology Series

Variety reports that Ann Shen's book "Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World" will get an anthology series based at Universal Content Productions (UCP).

The project is called "Bad Girls," with each episode featuring a different influential woman throughout history, including famous figures like Ada Lovelace, Rosa Parks, Mata Hari, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Each episode will feature a different female team onscreen as well as those writing and directing.

Liz Hannah, co-writer of Steven Spielberg's "The Post," will write the pilot. Ry Russo-Young directs.

UCP will also develop a "Dr. Death" series starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater, with a "Chucky" TV series also in development.

Read the original story on Variety.





