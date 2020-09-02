Awkwafina & Karen Gillan Will Star in New Comedy SHELLY

Amazon Studios bought the project.

Deadline reports that Awkwafina and Karen Gillan will star in "Shelly," a new comedy.

Jude Weng directs a script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm.

The film takes place a decade after an embarrassing prom prank ran Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and so hardened her heart that she became an ice-cold hit-woman.

Revenge threatens to be sweet when she learns her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the assassin finds herself in with the cool crowd, protecting her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both.

Awkwafina is known for her Golden Globe-winning role in "The Farewell." Gillan stars as Nebula in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers" films.

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles