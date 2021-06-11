Award-winning Short Film, SELL IT TO ME A DIFFERENT WAY, Announces Premiere Date

The award-winning independent short film, 'Sell It To Me a Different Way', is set to premiere on YouTube on July 17th, 2021. It was hot on the film festival circuit this year, winning Best Indie Short at the Europe Film Festival, and awarding Salomé Robert-Murphy with Best Actress at the Metropolis Film Festival. Sell It To Me a Different Way was also named a Finalist at the Independent Shorts Awards and Stockholm City Film Festival, as well as a Semi-Finalist at the Sweden Film Awards and Indie Short Fest.

The film follows two sisters who are forced to reconcile with each other after their dad's death by splitting up an estate riddled with memories from an upsetting childhood.

Sell It To Me a Different Way was written and directed by Zack Travis, with Salomé Robert-Murphy in the role of Amy, and Lexie Duval in the role of Sarah. Travis shared that "telling a story of family dynamics means telling a story that tags on years worth of baggage. In one uninterrupted take, they [Salomé and Lexie] brought that to life."

Zack Travis is a writer, producer, and director. Originally from Stillwater, New York, he is now based in New York City. The Emerson Film and TV alumn is most known for his previous award-winning shorts 'Buried In The Air' (2019) and 'If By Life You Were Deceived' (2019). 'Sell It To Me a Different Way' marks Travis' directorial debut.

Salomé Robert-Murphy is a French-British actress and model from London, England, now also based in New York City. She is a recent graduate of Tisch School of the Arts, where she split her time training at the notable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and Stonestreet Studios. She is soon to be seen in exciting projects including HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL reboot, Irving Pictures' feature film 'Hell Wanted,' and independent short 'Whale Talk'. Salomé is also the founder of 'The Self Series,' a YouTube platform for young actors to create and work on original content.

Lastly, Lexie Duval was born and raised in Washington Heights, New York City. She is also a recent graduate from Tisch School of the Arts with extensive training from Playwrights Horizons Theatre, The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Stonestreet Studios, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Duval is most known for her lead role Masha in Playrights Horizons' production of The Seagull. Other notable roles are Viola and KING Henry IV, both performed at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Be sure to watch the premiere of Sell It To Me a Different Way on July 17, 2021 at 7pm EST. It will be available on director Zack Travis' YouTube platform: www.youtube.com/ZTV-yo