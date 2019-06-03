Award-Winning Original Series VIDA Earns Third Season on Starz

Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch announced today that the Starz Original series "Vida" from Executive Producer and showrunner Tanya Saracho ("How to Get Away With Murder," "Looking," "Girls") has been picked up for a third season.

"It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that 'Vida' has," said Hirsch. "We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled."

Winner of the 2019 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy series and earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for both seasons, "Vida" was created by Tanya Saracho, who executive produces alongside Big Beach TV's Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub with Stephanie Langhoff.

"Vida's" Hispanic audience has grown 56% compared to the same period in Season 1,* giving it the highest Hispanic audience composition among premium scripted series in 2019 (Live+3).** Additionally, Starz Hispanic subs have grown 17% since the series premiered in May 2018*** and the number of new customers who watched "Vida" season two on the app in the first seven days was almost double year over year.

"'Vida' isn't special only because it's putting underrepresented American stories onscreen. It's special because it's doing it so well, mining the epic drama and the discrete experiences of its characters' lives to create something that's elaborate, distinct, and beautiful all at the same time." - The Atlantic

In the second season of "Vida," Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother's business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother's legacy means to them.

"Vida" stars Melissa Barrera ("Club de Cuervos" and upcoming features In the Heights and Carmen) as Lyn, Mishel Prada ("Fear The Walking Dead: Passage") as Emma, Ser Anzoategui ("East Los High") as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon (Bright) as Marisol, Carlos Miranda (The Bling Ring) as Johnny, and Roberta Colindrez ("I Love Dick") as Nico.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the Starz executive in charge of "Vida."

