Award-Winning Actor JP Bergeron to Direct Feature Film OLD GUYS IN BED

JP Bergeron, an acclaimed actor with over 100 screen credits to his name, is making his directorial debut with the groundbreaking film "Old Guys in Bed." The film is a fresh cinematic exploration of love, ageism, and the struggles faced by older gay men in today's digital dating world.

Born out of personal experience and driven by a desire to shed light on a vastly underrepresented community, "Old Guys in Bed" promises a touching story that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. The film's plot follows PAUL, a lonely 60-year-old film historian who finds himself in the unpredictable whirlwind of online dating in his pursuit of older men. When he connects with BILL, a 70-year-old Hungarian immigrant, their passionate online romance becomes a beacon of hope and validation, only to be threatened by unforeseen obstacles.

Bergeron's project not only challenges societal norms and perceptions around love, age, and sexuality, but it also confronts the raw and painful experiences associated with ghosting, rejection, and the lengths one will go to reclaim a lost love.

"Old Guys in Bed" is more than just a directorial venture for Bergeron; it's a personal mission. "When I was ghosted in real life, I felt immense pain. The more I shared my story, the more I realized many in the older gay community had faced similar experiences," Bergeron expressed. "This film seeks to challenge systemic ageism and the invisibility of older gay men on screen."

About JP Bergeron:

JP Bergeron is an award-winning actor with over 100 film and TV credits to his name. With a career six decades, Bergeron's dedication to growth and development as an artist remains unparalleled. "Old Guys in Bed" marks his directorial debut, a project close to his heart and inspired by personal experiences.