Ava DuVernay and Kat Candler Will Develop a New Series for TNT

Variety reports that Ava DuVernay and Kat Candler, the team behind "Queen Sugar," will develop a new drama series for TNT.

The drama follows a struggling young wife and mother who, in the aftermath of a deadly oil refinery explosion that takes the life of an old friends, will go on to lead one of the biggest labor union strikes in Texas history. It is currently untitled.

DuVernay executive produces while Candler writes and executive produces.

Candler has directed on "Dirty John," "13 Reasons Why," "12 Monkeys," "Being Mary Jane," and "Sorry for Your Loss." She wrote and directed "Hellion" starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis.

DuVernay's last project for television was Netflix's Emmy-winning "When They See Us." She is an Academy Award-nominated director for "13th." She also directed "Selma" and "A Wrinkle in Time."

