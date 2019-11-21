Asian World Film Festival Announces New Chairman Shukhrat Ibragimov

As the 5th ANNUAL ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF) comes to a successful conclusion, the festival is announcing its new chairman Shukhrat Ibragimov, who succeeds founder/chairman Sadyk Sher-Niyaz. Dates for next year's 2020 AWFF were also announced and will take place November 4 -12, 2020 returning to the ArcLight Cinemas - Culver City and the Culver Hotel.

Shukhrat Ibragimov grew up in Kazakhstan and later studied in London where he graduated with a degree in Business Management and Economics. He is fluent in Russian, English, French and Turkish and is currently head of business development for a leading mining company operating in Kazakhstan, Africa and Latin America. AWFF founder and former chairman Sadyk Sher-Nyaz, will continue to serve in a senior advisory role, as honorary president.

Speaking at the 2019 AWFF Shukhrat said, "We are really proud of THE JOURNEY the Festival has undertaken and it is in a great position for further success. I am looking forward to working closely with our dedicated team to create a great experience and expand the AWFF community for attendees, filmmakers and our sponsors."

Almost 70 feature films from 50 participating countries were presented during the nine-day festival that included 25 foreign language Oscar® Best International Feature Film submissions and Golden Globe® submitted films. Among the films screened were
Aurora from Kyrgyzstan and The Golden Throne from Kazakhstan. For a complete schedule and listing of the winners: asianworldfilmfest.org



