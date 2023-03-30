Ashley Tisdale, Lance Bass, Cardi B & More Join BABY SHARK Movie

Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company TODAY announced the celebrity voice cast for BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE! and REVEALED new teaser art for the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on the globally beloved preschool property.

The upcoming fin-tastic film is set to premiere this year in time for the holidays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S and shortly after on Paramount+ internationally where the service is available. In Korea, Southeast Asia and China, BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE! is distributed by The Pinkfong Company.

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company and directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy AwardⓇ-winner Alan Foreman ("The Casagrandes," "Welcome to the Wayne"), the movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE! will feature a jaw-some lineup of guest voice actors, including: actress, singer and producer Ashley Tisdale ("Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe," "High School Musical") as Stariana, a sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who wants to take center stage with a SPLASH hit; Aparna Nancherla ("Mira, Royal Detective") as Gillie, a charmingly chaotic, bumbling boxfish and Stariana's assistant; Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live") as Leah, a lantern shark and Mommy Shark's best friend from college; Chloe Fineman ("Saturday Night Live," "Father of the Bride") as Lannie, Leah's hyper, lovable daughter; ENHYPEN as an underwater powerhouse K-pop band of belugas; and Lance Bass as TV announcer Lance Bass.

The new voice actors will join returning guest stars from the hit series BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW!: Grammy AwardⓇ -winning, multi-platinum superstar Cardi B as rap icon Sharki B, and her family - Offset as Offshark, Kulture as Kulture Sharki and newcomer Wave as Wavey Shark.

In BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE!, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

The movie will also star the swim-sational lineup of series regulars from BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW!: Kimiko Glenn ("Orange Is the New Black") as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") as William; Natasha Rothwell ("Insecure") as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein ("We Bare Bears") as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson ("MADtv") as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton ("Seinfeld") as Grandpa Shark.

The first season (26 episodes) of the hit preschool series BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW! is also now available to stream on Paramount+. The series launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon branded channels and platforms and is currently in its second season.

"Pinkfong Baby Shark" launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, becoming the world's first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, MAKING IT the most-viewed video in YouTube history.

With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song certified RIAA Diamond and 11x platinum single for selling over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge, generating over 1 million cover videos around the globe.

BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW! is executive produced by Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele ("Breadwinners"), Tommy Sica ("Breadwinners") and Whitney Ralls ("My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"), with Ralls also serving as writer for the movie.

BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE! and BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW! are produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive vice president of global series content for Nickelodeon Animation. Miriam Ritchie serves as Nickelodeon's executive in charge of production for the movie.

Photo: Nickelodeon/PARAMOUNT+ © 2022 Paramount Global All Rights Reserved.