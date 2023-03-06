Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ashanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature Film

Ashanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature Film

Principal photography is underway in the greater Sacramento area through the end of March.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Robert Craig Films announces TODAY the principal cast of the full-length feature movie "No Address", a story about those experiencing homelessness, including William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Ashanti, Beverly D'Angelo, Ty Pennington, Lucas Jade Zumann, Kristanna Loken, Patricia Velasquez, and Isabella Ferreira.

The film, directed by Julia Verdin and written by award-winning writers Verdin herself and James J Papa, pulled characters' touching storylines from the countless hours spent by the producing team visiting shelters, missions, and organizations across the U.S. The hope is that "No Address" will encourage viewers to engage deeper with compassion in their own communities and incite personal participation by audiences when it hits theaters in winter 2023. To date, the No Address screenplay has won over 60 Best Screenplay Awards from film festivals all over the world.

Principal photography is underway in the greater Sacramento area through the end of March. Cast members have personally connected with the storyline motivating them to eagerly be a part of this social impact film. It is a means for them to highlight the personal stories of those experiencing homelessness, in order to bring more awareness to society that these are real people, with real hurts, needs and dreams, just like you and me.
Character descriptions:

William Baldwin ("Backdraft", "Sliver") as Robert. Robert is a gambler, living above his means. An arrogant, judgmental, financially strapped businessman. He wants to buy the encampment property in a deal that would bring significant financial gain but needs to find a way to get the residents off the land.

Actor and producer Xander Berkeley ("Terminator 2: Judgement Day", "The Walking Dead", and "24") as Harris. A war veteran, former addict and protector of the group. He is an excellent artist who paints and sells his pieces to make money for the group. The gang members try to blackmail Harris and he is forced to handle the situation and try to do what he thinks is best for the group.

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, Ashanti ("Coach Carter", "John Tucker Must Die", "Resident Evil: Extinction") as Violet. An Iraq veteran who suffers from PTSD and has turned to drugs as a coping mechanism. She has a tough exterior. When Lauren first arrives, Violet sees her as a threat but grows to care about her and eventually accepts her into the group. With help from the group, she quits drugs, but her health deteriorates due to other reasons.

Golden Globe nominee Beverly D'Angelo ("Coal Miner's Daughter", "National Lampoon's Vacation", "Entourage") as Dora. A former successful actress whose memory and early-onset dementia has led her to a life on the streets. Dora is constantly lost and almost childlike in the way she behaves. She welcomes Lauren into the group with open arms and makes her feel comfortable. The gang intimidates her and it eventually leads to her demise.
D'Angelo is repped by Atlas Artists.

Ty Pennington ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") guest starring as Mr. Mills. Mr. Mills is a man who owns a hardware store. He is a man of faith and a strong believer in second chances. He's a very fair and kind-hearted man who recognizes Jimmy's need for help and creates a position for him at his store.

Lucas Jade Zumann ("Anne with an E", "Sinister 2" and "20th Century Women") as Jimmy. Warm, a fighter, a beam of light. He's been living on the streets since leaving his abusive home. He helps Lauren and invites her to join his makeshift family on the streets. What drives Jimmy most is his desire for a family and he's ready to go to any lengths to protect his new street family he loves fiercely.

Kristanna Loken ("Terminator 3", "The L Word", and "Killer Jane") as Kim. Robert's wife is a hardworking, practical mother who cares most about providing a good life for her son. After Robert spends irresponsibly on their house and his car, Kim returns to her job of being a nurse. She's concerned and upset about the bills piling up but buys into Robert's promise that all is about to change. As their money stretches thin, she picks up more nursing shifts and exhausts herself, acting like everything is alright while trying to keep THE FAMILY afloat.

Patricia Velasquez ("The Mummy", "The Mummy Returns", "The Curse of La Llorona") as Gabrielle. Gabrielle is an active member of the local church group. Gabrielle always goes out of her way to help and support the community of people who are homeless however she can. She makes it her business to get to know as many as she can personally. She dedicates herself to protecting people who have found themselves on the streets and is very fond of Jimmy, who has the same generous spirit as she does.

Actor and Producer Isabella Ferreira ("Love Victor", "Crush" Hulu, "Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine") as Lauren. A foster kid coming home from her high school graduation, she finds her possessions on the doorstep. She has been kicked out with nowhere to turn to. She ends up on the streets and has a run in with local gang members, leading to her meeting Jimmy and a new family.

No Address - Feature Film

The narrative feature film, No Address, written by Julia Verdin and James J Papa, also to be directed by Verdin, shares the story of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. Their touching storylines were pulled from the countless hours spent by producers visiting shelters, missions, and organizations that are on the front lines of providing services and solutions to this national crisis. www.NoAddressMovie.com

Americans With No Address - Documentary

Robert Craig Films has just wrapped principal photography on a documentary titled Americans With No Address, which vividly portrays America's leading crisis and the millions of people that suffer as a result. The documentary will be directed by Stephen Wollwerth and Julia Verdin and produced by Robert Craig, Robert Marbut, Rebekah Rivkaent, and Angela Lujan.

The production team toured 17 cities by bus to visit rescue missions and encampments and talked with individuals living there about their experiences, challenges, hopes, and dreams.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow Photo
80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow
Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, and Oscar winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure.  Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares GHOSTED Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares GHOSTED Film Trailer
Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) —but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. The new film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. Watch the video trailer now!
AMERICAN DAD to Return to TBS on March 27 Photo
AMERICAN DAD to Return to TBS on March 27
The upcoming 18th season features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, along with special guests, Pete Davidson, Anjelica Houston, Jason Alexander, Jaleel White, Chris Sullivan, Ann Dowd, Amy Sedaris, Alan Tudyk, Alyson Hannigan and Simon Helberg.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023
March 6, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour with special guests Rose and Brett Young kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh and St. Louis.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First LookVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First Look
March 6, 2023

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”), and more. Watch the video teaser now!
Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall TourHardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour
March 6, 2023

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.
Photos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas ResidencyPhotos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Residency
March 6, 2023

From the first notes to the last, Urban showed why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night featured a host of his #1s, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color' and “Wasted Time,” as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. Check out photos now!
Lenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th OscarsLenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th Oscars
March 6, 2023

GRAMMY-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide.
share