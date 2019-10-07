Asante Blackk Made Series Regular on THIS IS US

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "When They See Us" star Asante Blackk has been upgraded to series regular on the fourth season of "This Is Us."

Blackk plays Philadelphia high schooler Malik, a young father and a friend and potential love interest for Deja (Lyric Ross).

"My character, Malik, is a great young man. He's connected to the Pearsons in a very, very [key way]. He gets close to them as as the season goes along," Blackk said. "I've been greeted with open arms by the cast. They're all amazing, and it's great to have such a such a great show and have such great writing."

Blackk played Kevin Richardson on Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us." He was nominated for an Emmy for his work.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





