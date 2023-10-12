Arrow Video Takes French Horror PANDEMONIUM For UK/North America Distribution

Genre distribution company Arrow Video announced that they have acquired UK and North American rights to PANDEMONIUM, the French macabre tale from the creative mind of filmmaker Quarxx.

PANDEMONIUM was produced by Isabelle Guenezan of Transgressive Production along with executive producer Martine Melloul of Kali Pictures. The film made its world premiere at Neuchâtel and went on to screen at Fantasia, Frightfest, Fantasy FilmFest, Sitges, Grimmfest and Trieste. The deal for North American and UK rights was sealed shortly before the North American premiere at LA Screamfest on October 14. Arrow is planning a 2024 release.

PANDEMONIUM follows Nathan (Hugo Dillon), an ordinary man on a journey he never expected. After realizing he has died at the scene of a car crash, Nathan descends into the depths of hell, where he is doomed to experience the pain of tortured souls along the way.

Drawing on themes found in Dante’s Inferno and Milton’s Paradise Lost, Pandemonium is a multi-textured existential fantasy, topped with signature notes of visceral horror, disturbing fairy tale, wry comedy, and dark thriller. From the creative mind of Quarxx, comes this aesthetically stunning and relentlessly macabre tale.

PANDEMONIUM is directed by Quarxx (All the Gods in the Sky) and stars Hugo Dillon (AKA, November), Ophélia Kolb (Call My Agent!), Albanian star Arben Bajraktaraj (Besa) and rising talent Manon Maindivide (Drops of God).

Cameron Waaler who heads up Arrow’s Acquisitions and Theatrical Sales said “Arrow are absolutely thrilled to be able to present Pandemonium to audiences throughout the UK, the US and Canada. We have admired and enjoyed Quarxx’s previous films, so it’s not only an honour to work with him but also a privilege to be able to release his aesthetically beautiful yet nightmarish vision.”

As Pandemonium continues on the festival circuit, Quarxx shared, “Being a fan of Arrow Films' line up for so many years, I am thrilled to become part of it. I know Pandemonium will be in good hands with such a talented team and I am looking forward to the film being released in the UK and in NORTH AMERICA so the audience can experience one hell of a trip.”

The deal was negotiated between Cameron Waaler of Arrow Video and Caroline Couret-Delègue of French sales agency Film Seekers France, sister company of UK outfit Film Seekers, who represent world rights on behalf of the filmmakers.

Since its inception in the UK in 2009, Arrow Video has grown to become the world’s No. 1 Premium label for the very best physical and digital releases of genre, cult and horror films from around the globe.

The label has passionately trailblazed a multi-award-winning slate of releases in deluxe, definitive editions with state-of-the-art restorations, in-depth curation of new and archival extra features, newly commissioned artwork, accompanying booklets and special packaging, available from all major retailers and its own world-class direct-to-consumer website here.

Expanding into NORTH AMERICA in 2015, Arrow Video's best-in-class Blu-ray, UHD releases and extensive catalogue is complemented by premium digital and on demand services with its Channel ARROW (here) which shares the same ethos, curating the finest cult films from celebrated filmmakers including John Carpenter, George Romero, David Lynch and Dario Argento and many more.

Upcoming releases include classic films from the likes of Walter Hill and John Schlesinger, whilst also continuing to acquire and champion New Cult content, including Jill Gevargizian’s The Stylist and Eric Pennycoff’s The Leech.