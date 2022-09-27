Argentina Submits ARGENTINA, 1985 as Official Selection for 95th Academy Awards

Argentina has submitted ARGENTINA, 1985 as Argentina's official submission for the 95th Academy Awards Best International Feature Film.

ARGENTINA, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina's bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.

The film will open in New York theaters on September 30 and will launch globally on Prime Video on October 21.

The film stars Ricardo Darín (The Secret In Their Eyes, WILD Tales) and Peter Lanzani. It was produced by Axel Kuschevatzky, p.g.a., Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso, p.g.a.

Watch the trailer here: