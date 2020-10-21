Apple TV Will Release Todd Haynes' VELVET UNDERGROUND Documentary

Lou Reed was the most famous member of the ensemble.

Todd Haynes' upcoming documentary about 60s avant-garde band "The Velvet Underground" has landed at Apple TV Plus.

According to Variety, the film aims to prove how how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: timely yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

The film will feature a trove of never before seen performances, studio recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that underscores what founding member John Cale called the band's creative ethos: "How to be elegant and how to be brutal."

Haynes' films include "Velvet Goldmine," "I'm Not There," "Carol," and "Mildred Pierce."

