Apple TV+ Renews THE AFTERPARTY for Season Two

Detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish, is back on the case! Apple TV+ TODAY announced an early season two renewal of "The Afterparty," the broadly acclaimed and hit murder-mystery comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. The news arrives ahead of the eagerly anticipated season one finale, which will premiere globally this Friday, March 4, on Apple TV+.

Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. The first season stars comedy greats Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

In this Friday's season finale episode, Maggie, an unexpected witness, will emerge to help Detective Danner piece together the true story behind Xavier's demise.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony KING ("Search Party," "Dead to Me") also executive produces the series. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal.

