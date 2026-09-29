Anything But Ghosts to Release Theatrically in 2027
The horror film from OBSESSION director Curry Barker stars Cooper Tomlinson and Bryce Dallas Howard as ghosthunters.
Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster announced that Anything But Ghosts, the next feature from filmmaker Curry Barker, will be released nationwide on May 7, 2027. Focus has worldwide rights on the film and Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution for the studio.
Anything But Ghosts is written and directed by Barker and co-written by longtime creative collaborator Cooper Tomlinson. Anything But Ghosts stars Tomlinson and Barker as wannabe 'ghosthunters' who find themselves in over their heads as things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control. Violet McGraw and Chris Reinacher also star with Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul.
Following the worldwide, record-breaking success of Obsession, Anything But Ghosts marks Barker's return to the big screen with another bold, original theatrical event. The film reunites Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, following their collaboration on Obsession, alongside producers Jason Blum (Blumhouse), Roy Lee and Steven Schneider (Spooky Pictures), Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath (Divide/Conquer), in association with Image Nation and That's a Bad Idea. Executive producers are Daniel Bekerman, Curry Barker, Cooper Tomlinson and Image Nation's Ben Ross.
Looking ahead, Focus' 2026 and beyond slate spans a variety of films, including Robert Eggers' Werwulf, releasing on Christmas Day and continuing the studio's ongoing collaboration with the director; Elsinore from Simon Stone starring Andrew Scott; Georgia Oakley's take on Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility; Sarah Polley's The Bell Jar starring Billie Eilish in her debut feature role; Occupant from Josh Giuliano; comedies 42.6, starring Andy Samberg and Annette Bening, and Mike Birbiglia's Old Friends New Friends, and more.
Anything But Ghosts
Logline: When a group of fame-seeking wannabe 'ghosthunters' find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.
Starring: Cooper Tomlinson, Curry Barker, Violet McGraw, Chris Reinacher with Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul
Directed By: Curry Barker
Written By: Curry Barker & Cooper Tomlinson
Produced By: Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath
Executive Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Curry Barker, Cooper Tomlinson and Ben Ross
Production Companies: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Spooky Pictures, Divide/Conquer, in association with Image Nation and That's a Bad Idea.
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