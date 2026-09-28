M. Night Shyamalan and Bryce Dallas Howard at Beyond Fest Screenings

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Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque held special screenings this week as part of its 2026 lineup, including 'The End of the World is Nigh(t): SIGNS / KNOCK AT THE CABIN' on September 27, 2026, and SCENT OF A WOMAN on September 24, 2026.

Built in partnership with American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest is described as the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S. and exists to serve and entertain the genre community of Los Angeles. The festival kicked off on September 23rd and runs through October 6th. Details on the film premieres and screenings are available on the 2026 schedule.

The End of the World is Nigh(t): SIGNS / KNOCK AT THE CABIN

The double feature screened September 27, 2026 at The Egyptian Theatre. In attendance from the films were M. Night Shyamalan and Bryce Dallas Howard.

SIGNS, 2002, Dir. M. Night Shyamalan, 106 Mins, Disney, USA. From writer/director M. Night Shyamalan comes the story of the Hess family in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who wake up one morning to find a 500-foot crop circle in their backyard. Graham Hess (Mel Gibson) and his family are told extraterrestrials are responsible for the sign in their field. They watch, with growing dread, the news of crop circles being found all over the world. SIGNS is the emotional story of one family on one farm as they encounter the terrifying last moments of life as the world is being invaded.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN, 2023, Dir. M. Night Shyamalan, 100 Mins, Universal, USA. While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Scent of a Woman

SCENT OF A WOMAN screened September 24, 2026 at Directors Village. In attendance from the film was Al Pacino.

To earn extra money, Charlie Simms, a scholarship student at an exclusive prep school, agrees to look after blind, retired Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade. The innocent and reserved Simms is immediately thrown off guard by Slade's bullying personality. And when Slade takes off for a wild weekend in New York City, the lives of both men are changed forever. Format: DCP. Distributor: Universal. Country: USA.

Photo Credit: Brendan Kimmet for American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre



Photo Credit: Brendan Kimmet for American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre

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