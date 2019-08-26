Anthony Michael Hall Joins HALLOWEEN KILLS

Variety reports that Anthony Michael Hall has joined "Halloween Kills," an upcoming sequel in the "Halloween" franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis also stars.

Hall plays Tommy Doyle, a character who first appeared in the original "Halloween" movie as one of the kids Laurie Strode (Curtis) babysat the night Michael Myers reigned terror on the small town. Paul Rudd played the character in 1995's "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers."

Last year's "Halloween" reboot grossed over 250 million worldwide. The franchise has announced one other planned sequel beside "Halloween Kills."

Hall played Brian Johnson in 80s classic "The Breakfast Club," and starred with Molly Ringwald again in "Sixteen Candles." More recently, he's had roles in films like "Fox Catcher" and "The Dark Knight."







