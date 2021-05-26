Anthology Series INNOCENT Returns June 24

Five years ago, teacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly, Liar, Mr. Selfridge) was convicted of murder. And although it was never proven, she was also accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students: gifted and talented Matty Taylor.

Overnight her life imploded; she lost her freedom, her job as a teacher and her husband, Sam, (Jamie Bamber, Marcella, Battlestar Galactica), who filed for divorce and is now engaged to a new woman, Karen (Priyanga Burford, Avenue 5). But now, Sally is finally free - her guilty verdict overturned in the face of incontrovertible evidence. She is determined to recover everything she lost, and prove, without a doubt, her innocence.

Innocent season two premieres Thursday, June 24, on Sundance Now and the AMC+ streaming bundle, with new episodes debuting Thursdays.

Jeremy Gwilt (Innocent, Maigret, Undeniable, Foyle's War) produced and executive produced the series with Chris Lang (Unforgotten, Innocent, Dark Heart, A Mother's Son) and Matt Arlidge (Innocent, Silent Witness, Meadowlands) co-executive producing and writing the episodes. The series is directed by Tracey Larcombe (Silent Witness, The Dumping Ground, Casualty, Hollyoaks).

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week.

Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches; glamorous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama The Bureau; and Swedish period drama The Restaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as British true crime thriller Des starring David Tennant; Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; and Australian psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps; and riveting true crime series The Suspect, The Dakota Entrapment Tapes, No One Saw A Thing, Killing for Love and The Night Caller.