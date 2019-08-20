Announcing Date of 2020 CAFTCAD Awards

Joanna Syrokomla and Cynthia Amsden, Co-Chairs of the Canadian Alliance of Film & Television Costume Arts & Design (CAFTCAD) Awards are delighted to announce the date of the 2020 CAFTCAD Awards: Sunday, March 1, 2020.



The CAFTCAD Awards are also very pleased to welcome Nobis, the globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand, as an Official Sponsor and introduce the Nobis Industry Icon Award which will recognize and honour iconic talent who have made a distinctive impact to the Canadian film and television costume industry. United by the celebration of excellence, the 2020 Caftcad Awards marks 11 years of partnership between Nobis and CAFTCAD.



"Hopes were high with the first CAFTCAD Awards and the reality of the event exceeded everyone's expectations. Bringing the costume community together from across the country and recognizing their talent was long overdue. This new annual tradition will go the distance in our industry and make a crucial difference to all costume professionals. The very healthy response in submissions is a sign that the number of categories can be increased to showcase even more of the work of Canadian costume designers. We are extremely proud," said Co-Chairs Joanna Syrokomla and Cynthia Amsden in a joint statement.



The award categories for the 2020 CAFTCAD Awards have expanded as a result of the enthusiastic level of submissions. The Low Budget category (defined as a wardrobe budget under $20,000) has been split into Contemporary and Stylized (Period/Sci-fi/Fantasy).

2020 Award Categories Are:



Excellence in Crafts Award - Textiles

Excellence in Crafts Award - Building

Excellence in Crafts Award - Costume Illustration

Styling/Costume Design in Music Videos and Commercials

Costume Design in Original Web series

Costume Design in Short Film

Costume Design in Low Budget Feature - Contemporary

Costume Design in Low Budget Feature - Stylized (Period/Sci-fi/Fantasy)

Costume Design in TV - Contemporary

Costume Design in TV - Period

Costume Design in TV - Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Costume Design in Film - Contemporary

Costume Design in Film - Period

Costume Design in Film - Sci-Fi/Fantasy

The Nobis Industry Icon Award



Submissions run from Monday, September 23, 8:00 ET - Monday, November 18, 2019, 23:59 ET.





