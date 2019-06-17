Annie Murphy, Finn Wolfhard, Ross Lynch to Present at the 2019 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

MTV today revealed that Annie Murphy, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Gavin Leatherwood, Noah Schnapp, and Ross Lynch will present the at the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." She will join previously-announced presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Melissa McCarthy, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore, Storm Reid and Tiffany Haddish. Hosted by "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be honored with the "Generation" Award. Actress, producer, author, singer, entrepreneur, host and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with the "Trailblazer" Award. Music sensation Lizzo will perform at this year's award show, as well as singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi, who will perform his hit song "Paradise."

MTV has partnered with TikTok to launch a "MTV Movie & TV Awards" themed TikTok Challenge that kicked off June 12, 2019 and concludes June 18, 2019 on the short-form video platform. Fans will transform from their everyday look into a cosplay outfit of their favorite nominated film or TV character and create their own unique TikTok videos using the hashtag #CosplaySzn. Popular TikTok creators will also join fans in creating videos for the challenge.

Additionally, MTV and MTN DEW(R) will pull back the curtain and give fans an inside look at "Game of Thrones" star Jacob Anderson's (AKA Raleigh Ritchie) musical career and artistic passion. The second installment of MTN DEW Do Your Other Thing will launch on MTV's Youtube channel on Monday, June 17, revealing a glimpse into his music-making process as Jacob recreates one of his latest singles, Time in a Tree, with collaborator Rosie Danvers, his band and a 12-piece orchestra.

MTV is once again honoring the "Best Musical Moment," celebrating the greatest use of song in movies and TV. Bracket-style voting kicked off Wednesday, June 12, and fans have been voting for moments using Instagram Stories polling stickers. The final round of voting ends Saturday, June 15 at 3:00 PM ET and the winner will be announced Monday, June 17 during the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" Red Carpet Show. Nominees for "Best Musical Moment" include:

A Star is Born "Shallow"

Bohemian Rhapsody Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel "Just a Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Masquerade"

On My Block "Look at that Butt"

Riverdale "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy "I Think We're Alone Now"

Fans can follow along at home by joining the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" red carpet, hosted by B. Simone and MTV News' Josh Horowitz. MTV will begin livestreaming the red carpet on Twitter at 8:00 PM ET, featuring celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show. Additionally, TV and internet personality Timothy DeLaGhetto will host the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" Game Night with comedian Darren "Big Baby" Brand and additional guests. This co-viewing livestream will give fans the opportunity to watch and win on MTV's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET.

MTV previously announced that "RBG," "Game of Thrones" and "Avengers: Endgame" received the most nominations, with four apiece. New categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero, while fan favorites like Best Kiss, Best Hero and Best Villain remain. MTV continues to collapse THE DIVIDE between film, television and streaming, as well as nominating the best performances no matter screen, genre or gender.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV's Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music.

Official sponsors of the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" include M&M'S(R), MTN DEW(R), Taco Bell(R), and truth(R).





