Anne Wojcicki Joins ABC's SHARK TANK

"1111" - An entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is banking on his cutting-edge stem cell technology to save pets from diseases in the future. A native New Yorker, who now lives in Los Angeles, California, introduces her healthier alternative to a traditional style deli meat; while an entrepreneur from Santa Monica, California, hopes his innovative and multifunctional exercise device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit in fitness. Finally, entrepreneurs from Santa Monica, California, introduce a genius innovation in outdoor furniture on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, NOV. 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Anne Wojcicki.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.





Related Articles View More TV Stories