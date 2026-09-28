Anne Hathaway Reveals Why Her Doctor Barred Her From HOT ONES

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Anne Hathaway addressed one of the more unusual reasons a celebrity has skipped HOT ONES, telling TODAY that a pregnancy, not scheduling or nerves, kept her off the popular spicy wing interview show. "I got pregnant and my doctor said I couldn't do it because I might go into early labor," she said, explaining that medical advice ruled out the appearance entirely.

Appearing on HOT ONES has become something of a standard stop for celebrities promoting new projects, given the show's format pairing interviews with increasingly hot chicken wings. Hathaway's explanation offered a rare, concrete medical reason for opting out rather than the usual scheduling conflicts or spice aversion cited by other stars.

The comment came during a TODAY appearance where Hathaway discussed the circumstances behind her absence from the show, giving fans a candid look at how pregnancy shaped decisions around her press commitments. Her doctor's warning about the risk of early labor underscored just how physically demanding the show's wing challenge can be, even for guests otherwise eager to take part.

Hathaway's remarks add to a growing list of celebrity anecdotes about navigating HOT ONES, a show whose format has drawn guests ranging from actors to musicians. Her story stands out for tying the decision directly to a medical precaution rather than personal preference, giving audiences a specific and relatable reason behind the missed appearance.

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