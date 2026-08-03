Anne Hathaway Reveals She Reads Greek Mythology for Fun on LATE NIGHT

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Anne Hathaway used a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to reveal an unexpected pastime, telling host Seth Meyers that she reads Greek mythology purely for enjoyment. The admission came during a casual exchange on the show, giving Meyers and the studio audience a glimpse into how the actress spends her downtime away from film sets.

Hathaway framed the habit as a personal interest rather than research tied to any acting role, presenting it as something she turns to on her own time. The moment offered a lighter, more personal side of the conversation, standing apart from typical promotional chatter about a current project.

The segment leaned into that kind of unscripted, personal reveal, the sort of detail that often surfaces when guests are given room to talk beyond their latest work. Hathaway's comfort discussing an offbeat interest gave the appearance a conversational, low-key tone.

The exchange fits into a pattern of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers drawing out candid personal details from guests, with Meyers steering the conversation toward hobbies and habits that reveal something unexpected about the people sitting across from him.

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