Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin & More to Guest on BIG MOUTH Season Six

Brian Tyree Henry, Adam Levine, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Goldblum, Chris O'Dowd, Annaleigh Ashford, Ed Helms, Tyler the Creator and more to guest star in season 6 of Big Mouth.

Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022.

Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can't always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are.

Full guest star line-up includes Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O'Dowd (as Flanny O'Lympic from Human Resources), Cole Escola, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Rogers, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler The Creator.

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick.

The returning cast includes Ali Wong, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, Gary Cole, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Chaffin, Jenny Slate, Jon Daly, Julie White, June Diane Raphael, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Paul Scheer, Paula Pell, Richard Kind, Rosa Salazar, Seth Morris, and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production.

Watch the new season six trailer here: