Anna Paquin-Led FLACK Gets Season Two Premiere Date

Deadline reports that season two of "Flack," starring Anna Paquin, will return to POP TV on Friday, March 13. This will be the start of the second season.

Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton have joined the cast of the series.

Season 2 picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her myriad of addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her sister and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) is surprised to see her ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new LIFE AFTER leaving the firm. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn's late mother.

Returning cast members include Genevieve Angelson (Titans, GOOD GIRLS Revolt), Rufus Jones (Home) and Arinze Kene.

"Flack is at once gritty, in your face and laugh-out-loud funny, a testament to Anna Paquin and the rest of the amazing team - which we are thrilled now includes the powerhouse talents of acclaimed actors Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. "In the must-watch second season, the often-recalcitrant Robyn tries to reconcile her relationships while her family, friends and colleagues, all while her client dilemmas interfere, often by her own doing, with everyone's lives building to an irreversible apex."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories