Angelina Jolie Will Produce Series Devoted to Helping Kids Spot Fake News

Variety reports that Angelina Jolie will executive produce "BBC My World," a new series that helps kids over the age of 13 make up their own minds on pressing international issues.

"As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other," says Jolie. "I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service's network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world."

"There's a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it. They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it," says Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service Group, in a statement. "Nurturing these abilities is the aim of My World, and they're crucial for today's young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day."

Jolie is known for performances in movies like "Maleficent," "Girl, Interrupted," "Tomb Raider," and "Salt."

Read the original story on Variety.





