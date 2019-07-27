Andy Serkis, Travis Knight, and Rupert Wyatt in Talks to Direct VENOM 2

Sony Pictures is in the process of meeting with potential directors for the upcoming film Venom 2, the sequel to last year's $856.1 million dollar-grossing Marvel film.

According to Deadline, no offers are out, but the list of those in talks includes Andy Serkis, Travis Knight, and Rupert Wyatt. There is no clear frontrunner as of now.

It had previously been reported that Rupert Sanders was in talks, but it did not work out.

Venom 2 is being written by Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters on the first film. Tom Hardy will star. The plot has yet to be revealed

The film is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal. It is set to hit theaters in October 2020.

Read more on Deadline.

Venom is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel, it stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, alongside Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. In Venom, journalist Brock gains superpowers after being bound to an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth.





