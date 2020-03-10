Andy Garcia Joins REBEL on ABC

Deadline reports that actor Andy Garcia has joined the cast of "Rebel" alongside Katey Segal on ABC.

The series is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, who executive produces. Krista Vernoff executive produces and wrote the pilot.

Rebel centers on Annie "Rebel" Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman, she cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Garcia plays Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults, though sometimes it seems like it's the other way around. Cruz is a powerful attorney - sexy, smart, down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years ago and still is reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.

Garcia is best known for roles in the "Oceans" franchise and in "The Godfather: Part III." He recently starred as Fernando in "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Agan."

Read the original story on Deadline.





