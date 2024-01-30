Andy Cohen Announces First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

On the January 29th episode of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen, Emmy Award-winning television and radio host, producer and author, Andy Cohen, exclusively announced that he is partnering with Madame Tussauds New York for his first-ever wax figure.

Andy and his guest bartender Matthew Clarkson, Head of Marketing Operations at Madame Tussauds, announced that the upcoming figure will be available to visit at the Times Square museum in 2024.

“This is an incredible honor; I can't even believe it! I cannot wait to meet my wax twin,” said Andy Cohen.

To create a wax figure with such precision and detail, Cohen worked with a team of Studio Artists from Madame Tussauds during a sitting where hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken to capture his exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone.

Over the course of about nine months, 20 studio artists will sculpt, paint and individually insert each piece of hair to achieve the perfect likeness. Inside Madame Tussauds New York, the figure will be seated in a recreated version of the WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen studio, inviting true Bravoholics into an interactive experience that allows them to sit in the guest seat to be interviewed by Andy or pose as the featured bartender at the famous clubhouse bar.

“It was such a pleasure working with Andy to create his first-ever wax figure,” said Matthew Clarkson, Head of Marketing Operations for Madame Tussauds. “Many of us know and love Andy, especially when it comes to unraveling the reality drama and spilling the tea. We're over the moon to have him be a part of Madame Tussauds New York!”

Cohen is widely known as the host and executive producer of Bravo's late night talk show WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen and one of the creators behind The Real Housewives franchise. Additionally, he has a pop culture channel on Sirius XM named ‘Radio Andy' where he hosts his daily radio show Andy Cohen Live, and has co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live with longtime friend Anderson Cooper since 2017.

Cohen is also the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including his latest memoir, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, and has served as an executive producer on hit shows like Project Runway, QUEER EYE for the Straight Guy and the award-winning competition series, Top Chef.

About Madame Tussauds New York

Voted as one of New York's most unique attractions, Madame Tussauds transports you to iconic moments in time with our famous figures of internationally renowned actors, musicians, sports stars, models, world leaders and more. New for the year, step onto the red carpet with Matthew McConaughey, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Plus, Madame Tussauds New York's A-list party room is packed with 20+ celebrities in their recognizable gala looks, including Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, and even a few Kardashians. With more than 85,000 square feet of interactive entertainment, including the MARVEL Hall of Heroes and Warner Bros. Icons of Horror, the world-famous attraction is bigger and better than ever!