André De Shields, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More to be Honored by AAFCA

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The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will return to New York City for the fifth edition of AAFCA Goes to Broadway Luncheon, celebrating the artists, creatives and cultural leaders across the theater landscape. The event is set for Monday, October 12, 2026, at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in the heart of New York's Theater District.

The annual ceremony has earned a strong reputation for creating an elegant afternoon that has honored a distinguished list of Broadway luminaries like James Monroe Inglehart, LaTanya Jackson Richardson, Wendell Pierce and Kara Young; producers Debra Martin Chase and Kenny Leon and writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, among others.

The 2026 honorees represent a range of accomplishments and contributions to the theater community:

LEGACY AWARD:

André De Shields, a veteran actor whose body of work includes Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, feature films, and television. His most famous works on Broadway include WARP!, PLAY ON!, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', the original production of THE WIZ and HADESTOWN.

BEACON AWARD:

Cheryl Wills, an author and Emmy Award-winning journalist with Spectrum News NY1, where she is an anchor and host of 'Focus with Cheryl Wills.' Wills has covered major Broadway productions for NY1 and hosted Broadway talkbacks.

HORIZON AWARD:

Jasmine Cephas Jones, an English actress and singer, Jones made her Broadway debut in 2015, originating the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical HAMILTON. Her work has earned her both a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

SALUTE TO EXCELLENCE:

Brandon J. Dirden, an acclaimed actor and director, his career spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and film. He made his Broadway debut in PRELUDE TO A KISS [2007]. Fast forward and many credits later, in 2025, Dirden earned a 2026 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for WAITING FOR GODOT. In 2026, Dirden directed Roundabout Theatre Company's production of THE IMAGINARY INVADID.

The honorees will be recognized for their contributions to theater and their impact on the entertainment industry, continuing AAFCA's tradition of highlighting talent whose work expands opportunities and represents across the arts.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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