Anand Ekarshi's Debut Malayalam Feature AATTAM Strikes A Chord With The Audience At The Jio MAMI

The film is receiving critical acclaim at various film festivals.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 3 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 4 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now

Anand Ekarshi's Debut Malayalam Feature AATTAM Strikes A Chord With The Audience At The Jio MAMI

Anand Ekarshi's powerful and award-winning Malayalam debut feature AATTAM strikes a chord with the audience at its Asia Premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. 

The packed house screening was followed by insightful Q & A which was attended by the ensemble cast of 11 theatre actors including Vinay Forrt,  Zarin Shihab, the filmmaker Anand Ekarshi and producer Dr. Ajith Joy attended the engaging Q&A. 

AATTAM is the Opening Film of  ‘Indian Panorama' section at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and is officially selected in the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the ‘Malayalam Cinema' section. 

The film recently had its World Premiere at the 21st Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles winning the much coveted Grand Jury Award for the Best Film.

The film selected in the South Asia Focus is nominated for the IMDB Audience Choice  Award and Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award. 

Produced by Joy Movie Productions, AATTAM was also selected as Film Bazaar Recommends in the Viewing Room of NFDC Film Bazaar 2022.   

Late after a party, amongst a theatre group, their sole actress, Anjali, is subjected to a crime from one among the twelve men of the group. An urgent meeting between all but the accused is called for. In trying to reach a consensus, stories unravel, suspicions surface and clamor ensues.

Featuring an exceptional cast, from actual theatre background including Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nandan Unni, along with 9 new theatre artists, ‘Aattam' delivers a powerful and unforgettable performance with 35 days invested in rehearsals prior to shooting.

Delighted about the response received at Jio MAMI, Anand Ekarshi the debut filmmaker and writer-director of AATTAM says, “It has been a great honour for us. Having our film at MAMI has been a great honour for us, the response towards the film has been truly overwhelming and amazing. We are experiencing joy and it's truly wonderful.”

The lead Actress of the film Zarin Shihab says, “This was the first screening and also the first time I watched the film, so this experience was very overwhelming for me. Though I'm not a part of this theater group, everyone welcomed me with open arms. It's the most challenging film I've worked on and the most I've learned as an actor, and I hope to work on more films like this in my career.”

The lead actor of the film Vinay Forrt says, “I did my post-graduation from FTII, and I had never been to Mumbai but I've always heard about MAMI. Many of my films have been to multiple festivals, but none have been to MAMI.”

The producer Dr. Ajith Joy adds, “It was great to see the audience responding so emotionally to the film.  Initially in LA, when we did the screening, we had a different reaction, a lot of people connected to the film at multiple levels. The director's intention was to avoid making the film preachy or judgmental about the complexities of the human mind, and this approach has yielded positive results. There are subtle instances where claps and smiles and giggles come out, even at places where we didn't expect any of it. That was absolutely amazing.”

About Writer-Director, Anand Ekarshi

Anand Ekarshi is a debutante filmmaker from Kerala, India. His interest in theater and acting began at the age of 10, and grew with time into a passion for filmmaking. He credits his roots in storytelling to his time with Lokadharmi, a Kochi-based theater group, where he was a part of numerous performances across India for over a decade. His recent projects include Malayalam short films and music videos and a short stint under acclaimed filmmaker, Imitaz Ali. A graduate in Communicative English and a post-graduate in Psychology, Anand finds inspiration for his narratives in trying to unravel the complexities of the human mind.

About Joy Movie Productions

Joy Movie Productions, founded by D.r Ajith Joy, is an Indian production house based in Kochi, Kerala. Previously the Chairman and MD of DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., D.r Joy's passion for films, music and art led him to establish his production house in 2021. His fast-growing portfolio of post-production infrastructure includes Studio Iris, a high-quality colour grading studio and Iris Pixels, a full-fledged VFX and graphics studio.

Through his ventures, Dr. Joy has launched several high-tech production equipment in Kerala, such as the ARRI Alexa Mini LF and the RED Komedo along with other imaging equipment and lenses. Studio Iris boasts of being India's first G B laser illuminated projector, that is managed by highly experienced technicians for enhanced output quality. Joy Movies is well on its way to establish itself as a state-of-the-art production house that offers an end-to-end production ecosystem for filmmakers to develop a wholesome entertainment experience.

About Producer- Dr. AJITH JOY

As a nuclear medicine physician with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Ajith Joy was previously the CMD of Kerala's largest diagnostic network DDRC SRL. Through his holding company, Dr. Joy's Ventures, Dr. Ajith Joy holds multiple business firms including one of his early ventures- DDC Group of Laboratories that was founded in 1983, Dr. Joy's Medstore, Dr. Joy's Mamografia. Dr. Joy's Sportz &Dr. Joy's Wellness.

A well-rounded investor and businessman, his empire ranges from Netrasemi, a microchip firm; Aramis, an Al-based medical imaging & analysis software firm, DDNMRC Group of Nuclear Medicine & Therapy Centres, and multiple other businesses in the segments of real estate and agricultural plantations. With his latest venture, Joy Movie Productions and its affiliate companies STUDIO IRIS, JOY MUSIC and IRIS PIXELS, he has ventured into the filmmaking business to focus on creating a 360-degree movie-making experience.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Charlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW Photo
Charlamagne Tha God Guest Hosts Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW

The legendary radio host’s debut tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise. Tonight’s guest is Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

2
GAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist Photo
GAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist

Los Angeles-based hard rock band GAYC/DC who are still recovering from the untimely and unexpected passing of their guitarist Clint Yeager this Spring, have issued a statement. As the band considered their future, one thing that was paramount was to continue the legacy that they, along with Yeager, had created as an all-inclusive tribute to AC/DC.

3
CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot Award Photo
CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot Award

Celebrated for revolutionizing the perception of female Country artists, Seely was surprised with the award on-stage at the Grand Ole Opry during her performance. Following the surprise presentation by CMA Board President Kella Farris, audience members rose to their feet with applause for Seely. 

4
Video: Watch Jesse Eisenberg Star In the MANODROME Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Jesse Eisenberg Star In the MANODROME Trailer

Ralphie (Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg) is a man wrestling with outside forces and the demons within when he meets a mysterious family of men who welcome him as one of their own. Joining Eisenberg is an all-star cast including Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and the unforgettable Odessa Young. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING