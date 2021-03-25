Amy Shark Releases Third Episode of COLLABS Docuseries

Episode 3 of FOREVER, AMY SHARK titled, 'COLLABS', focuses on Amy's collaboration on her latest single, 'Love Songs Ain't For Us'. The episode features never-before seen footage of Amy & Ed in the studio with Amy going into detail on the writing experience to having Keith Urban feature on the record. Reflecting on the session from her home in Sydney, Amy says, "I was nervous, I was tired, and I knew I had to STEP IT UP that day. It was a very surreal experience. He's one of the best songwriters in the world, I mean who wouldn't want to work with Ed Sheeran?"

One step closer to the release of CRY FOREVER, Amy gave her fans another taste of the record with the release of 'Baby Steps' last week.

"Baby Steps is about me hitting rock bottom in every aspect of my life. In my love life, in my Uni life, in my part time job life and my home life with my parents. I'm obviously past that now but I can still transport myself very quickly. Especially when every time I visit my hometown, I manage to run into people who feel the need to remind me of those harder times." - Amy Shark

After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark's 5 x Platinum single 'Adore' put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters. This was followed by 4 x Platinum and number one Australian Airplay Chart hit, 'I Said Hi' and the 2019 2 x platinum single 'Mess Her Up'. Shark's debut/breakthrough #1 ARIA album and Platinum-certified LOVE MONSTER was recognised in 2018 with four ARIA awards (Album of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Producer [Dann Hume]) and was nominated for another five. LOVE MONSTER went on to become the highest selling album by an Australian artist for 2018. Not one to slow down, even in a global pandemic, 2020 saw Amy release her ARIA award winning, platinum accredited single, 'Everybody Rise', which has amassed 25 million streams globally and spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart.

CRY FOREVER is set for release on April 30, 2021 and is available to pre-order now via RCA UK.

Tickets are on sale for the 'Cry Forever' tour now. For further information, head to www.amyshark.com.

Watch episode three here: