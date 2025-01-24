American Cinema Editors Share New Date for The 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced a new date for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, which were postponed from their original date on January 18 due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The ceremony will now be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, at UCLA's Royce Hall. The full list of previously announced nominees is available here.

As previously announced, the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards is now a fundraiser with a portion of ticket sales and sponsorships going to wildfire relief. The event has also transitioned from Black Tie to “Come As You Are” allowing guests to focus on solidarity and celebration, rather than attire. ACE will be announcing other wildfire relief efforts before the ceremony.

As also previously announced, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will receive the Filmmaker of the Year award recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, and film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE will receive Career Achievement awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. More information on the 2025 ACE Eddie Awards honorees may be found here.

"We are incredibly grateful to UCLA and Royce Hall for their flexibility and support in helping us secure this new date," said ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. "We are also thankful for the understanding of our nominees, honorees, sponsors, and partners as we navigated this unforeseen circumstance and added fundraising elements to our show in response to the overwhelming need our community is facing due to the recent wildfires. We look forward to coming together and celebrating the outstanding achievements of our honorees and nominees on March 14th."



ACE president Sabrina Plisco, ACE stated “This additional time allows us to readjust, show our resilience as a community and properly celebrate our incredible honorees and nominees in a meaningful way while also giving back to those impacted by the wildfires. We are so excited for the evening and look forward to honoring Jon M. Chu, Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE.”

The ACE Eddie Awards are presented annually to recognize excellence in film and television editing. Winners in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries will be announced throughout the evening which will be hosted by Dave Holmes and presided over by ACE president Sabrina Plisco, ACE.

