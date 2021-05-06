Amazon Studios to Adapt FOR NOW For Television

Amazon Studios won the bidding war to adapt for television the QCODE sci-fi podcast series, FROM NOW with Golden Globe winner Richard Madden and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox to executive produce. The podcast series FROM NOW, which stars Cox and Madden, debuted in late December 2020 and rose to #2 overall in the Apple Podcast charts. In FROM NOW, Madden and Cox play identical twin brothers separated by time. The story chronicles the aftermath of their historic reunion when astronaut Edward Fitz's (Madden) spacecraft suddenly reappears in Earth's orbit after having gone missing 35 years earlier -- and Edward emerges looking the exact same age as when he left.

The podcast was created by Rhys Wakefield, who starred in season three of HBO's TRUE DETECTIVE and William Day Frank, who produced the 2019 comedy thriller BERSERK, directed by Wakefield. The duo will adapt the series for television. Richard Madden, Brian Cox, Rhys Wakefield, and William Day Frank will serve as executive producers. Rob Herting and Dave Henning will executive produce on behalf of QCODE. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy will executive produce on their Automatik banner.

Richard Madden, who is currently shooting the Russo brothers' global thriller series CITADEL for Amazon Studios, can next be seen starring in Chloe Zhao's film THE ETERNALS, which is set for a Nov 2021 release from Disney. He is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Brian Cox is currently shooting season 3 of HBO's Succession and writing his autobiography, to be published by Quercus in October in the UK and in 2022 in the US. He is represented by Paradigm, Conway Van Gelder Grant, and Insight Entertainment.

