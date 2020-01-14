Amazon Studios Announces Deal With Plan B Entertainment

Amazon Studios announced today that it has signed a new overall deal for television with the Academy and Emmy Award-winning team at Plan B Entertainment. Under the exclusive new agreement, its first ever devoted to television production, Plan B will develop and produce series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Plan B is currently in production with Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins on the upcoming Amazon Original series The Underground Railroad, and will also produce the new Amazon Original series Outer Range, created by Brian Watkins. Plan B is also working with Amazon Studios, along with Legendary Television, to develop Paper Girls, a dramatic series based on Brian K. Vaughan's best-selling graphic novel.

"Amazon has become a home for such ambitious talent in our industry, pushing cutting-edge storytelling and intellectual property to increasingly exciting, global places," said Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Co-Presidents of Plan B Entertainment. "We have loved working with Jen and the Amazon Studios team and can't wait to keep going."

"We are hugely excited to extend our relationship with Brad, Jeremy and Dede and the Plan B team. Their incredible eye for groundbreaking creative material and their track record of success speaks for itself," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We're already working together on tremendously exciting series like The Underground Railroad, and the new drama Outer Range, and we're looking forward to seeing the new projects we can create together for our Prime Video customers around the world."

The new thriller Outer Range centers on a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Outer Range is from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment.

Oscar and Golden Globe Award-winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will direct all episodes of the Amazon Original series The Underground Railroad. Based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning and bestselling novel The Underground Railroad, which also won the National Book Award and was an Oprah Winfrey Book Club pick, the series is executive produced by Jenkins' PASTEL and Plan B Entertainment.





