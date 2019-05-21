Amanda Grace Benitez Starring In This Summer's Teen Comedy THE F*CK IT LIST

Amanda Grace Benitez stars in the Awesomeness Films comedy, THE F*CK IT LIST opposite Eli Brown, Peter Facinelli, Natalie Zea, Marcus Scribner, Camryn Manheim, and Jerry O'Connell. The story of a high school senior's viral list of the things he wishes he'd done is helmed by Michael Duggan. THE F*CK IT LIST opens nationwide Summer 2019.
Next up for Amanda is a supporting role in the revenge thriller, GOOD SAMARITAN, which is Jeffrey Reddick's (Final Destination Creator) directorial debut.
Amanda can also be seen in the the punk rock survival thriller, The Ranger, which screened at SXSW and the Cannes Film Festival. THE RANGER will be Headed to Shudder's streaming service on May 9th. Helmed by first-time director Jenn Wexler, The Ranger follows a group of friends who flee the city to an abandoned cabin in the woods where they fall under the watchful eye of an over-zealous park ranger. The festival circuit smash also features Chloe Levine, Jeremy Holm, and Granit Lahu.

Amanda's additional credits include: ALL CHEERLEADERS MUST DIE, EMERSON HEIGHTS, SCHOOL OF ROCK, and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL.

Amanda is also a professional drummer and in the band, The Tenth, with Harley Quinn (daughter of Kevin Smith).


