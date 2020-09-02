Alyssa Milano, Election Security Experts to Produce OWN THE VOTE 2020

The actress partners with Free Speech for People.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano is partnering with Free Speech For People, Let America Vote Action Fund, Stand Up America, and When We All Vote to produce an upcoming webinar series focused on election security and voter activation leading into the November election. The six-episode series brings together experts in the election security field with celebrities, activists, and other notables and will be moderated by Milano.

"It is fundamental that ALL AMERICAN citizens are able to vote safely and freely, and that they know their votes will be properly counted. We are excited to bring our conversations to the public on these critical questions regarding election security and voter engagement," said John Bonifaz, constitutional attorney and President of the non-partisan non-profit organization Free Speech For People. "We must continue the fight for the right to vote and for a safe and secure election this November. Democracy is on the line, and we must stand up to defend it."

The national climate surrounding the safety and security of the 2020 election was a driving force in the participation of Let America Vote Action Fund. Tiffany Muller, the voting rights group's president said, "In order to have a government that is truly accountable to the people, we must have safe, accessible, fair elections. Unfortunately, some politicians are MAKING IT harder to vote and we must stand up to them to ensure that every American has a voice in our democracy."

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization on a mission to increase participation in every election, will provide opportunities for participants to register to vote and volunteer. "When We All Vote is committed to making our democracy more accessible and protecting everyone's right to the ballot box. Our vote is our voice, and together, we can ensure everyone is registered, has a plan to vote early and can mobilize their communities around voter registration and turnout," said Crystal Carson, Vice President of Culture, Communications and Media Partnerships at When We All Vote.

"Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy and a fundamental right that Americans have fought, marched, and died for," said Christina Harvey, Managing Director of Stand Up America, a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members focused on strengthening our democracy. "This year presents more challenges than ever to ensuring every American can safely vote, but Stand Up America will be working overtime to help people across the country make a plan to turn their voices into votes at the ballot box this election season."

Own the Vote 2020 will feature six topical episodes and will broadcast on alternating Mondays beginning September 7th. Participation is free and registration is required. More information is available at OwnTheVote2020.com.

View More TV Stories Related Articles