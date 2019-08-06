Allison Raskin's Short Film CLAP Debuts On YouTube, Starring Pete Gardner and Dylan Gelula

Allison Raskin has directed a short film, 'Clap,' starring Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), now available on her Youtube channel, Just Between Us. Beth (Gelula) is home on break from college when she gets a phone call informing her that she has an STI. Hilarity (as well as a refreshing amount of understanding) ensues. "My hope with this film was to destigmatize STIs and show my skills as a director," says Allison. "If this does either I'll be thrilled!"

Allison also addresses STI destigmatization in her new YA novel Please Send Help, co-authored with Gaby Dunn, a sequel to their New York Times best-seller, I Hate Everyone But You. One of the main characters, Ava, contracts an STI and contrary to most YA novel plots, it doesn't mean the end of the world for her and signals a new direction for the depiction of the issue in young adult literature.

Watch the short film here:

Allison Raskin is a New York Times bestselling author and co-creator of the Youtube comedy channel, Just Between Us, which she shares with her best friend and comedy partner, Gaby Dunn. The channel has amassed over 130 million total views with over 700,000 subscribers. Just Between Us has also become a successful podcast with Stitcher, reaching a million downloads within months of its launch. Allison has co-created and starred in a pilot for MTV and developed original half-hour pilots with 20th Century Fox, FX and Youtube Red. Gaby and Allison's I Hate Everyone But You was the first debut novel published under Wednesday Books' inaugural list, an imprint of St. Martin's Press, and quickly became a bestseller. The sequel, Please Send Help, was published in July 2019. Allison is also the creator of GOSSIP, a 12-part narrative fiction podcast with Midroll. Allison grew up in Scarsdale, NY and holds a BFA in screenwriting from USC.





