Allison Janney Joins THE DIPLOMAT Season 2

Janney, an Academy Award winner and seven-time Emmy Award winner, will play Vice President Grace Penn.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Netflix announced that Allison Janney (I, Tonya; The West Wing) will guest star in Season 2 of The Diplomat.

Janney, an Academy Award winner and seven-time Emmy Award winner, will play Vice President Grace Penn.

The Diplomat is a Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, PGA, and CCA-nominated series and has received numerous additional accolades since it premiered last year.

Season 1 of The Diplomat premiered on April 20 and debuted at #1 on Netflix's weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and reached the Top 10 in 87 countries.

The series is created by Debora Cahn, who is also executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, and Peter Noah.

About The Diplomat Season 1:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, and Peter Noah.

