All Seven Seasons of MAD MEN Available Today on AMC+

All seven seasons of AMC's multi-Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning drama Mad Men are now available commercial-free on AMC+, the company's new premium subscription bundle. AMC+ also released the service's launch spot featuring the epic "carousel" pitch from Don Draper himself. View the spot below.

Mad Men joins an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from across AMC Networks' entertainment networks and a number of the company's targeted streaming services including Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited - now on AMC+. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Comcast Xfinity, DISH and Sling TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed new library of commercial-free content including fan favorites The Walking Dead, Killing Eve, Portlandia, Creepshow, A Discovery of Witches, and Riviera, among many others. As previously announced, the critically acclaimed first season of Gangs of London, new limited series The Salisbury Poisonings, The Walking Dead Episode 1016, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and AMC's new anthology Soulmates also debut exclusively on the service today.

Set in 1960s New York, Mad Men follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Over its seven seasons on AMC, the series became one of television's most honored shows, earning a total of 16 Emmy® Awards, five Golden Globes®, a Peabody Award, and receiving multiple inclusions on AFI's Top 10 Outstanding Television Programs in addition to numerous other awards and recognitions. The series had an enormous impact on popular culture as one of the iconic series driving the New Golden Age of Television.

Jon Hamm (Don Draper) leads the ensemble cast, which includes January Jones (Betty Francis/Betty Draper), Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell), Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris/Joan Holloway), John Slattery (Roger Sterling), Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove), Rich Sommer (Harry Crane), Christopher Stanley (Henry Francis), Jessica Paré (Megan Draper/Megan Calvet), Jay R. Ferguson (Stan Rizzo), Kevin Rahm (Ted Chaough), Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper) and Mason Vale Cotton (Bobby Draper).

Mad Men was produced by Lionsgate in association with AMC. The series was created by Matthew Weiner. Additional executive producers include Scott Hornbacher, André & Maria Jacquemetton and Janet Leahy.

