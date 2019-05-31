All Eight Scripps National Spelling Bee Champions Will Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN 6/3

On Monday, June 3, not one but all eight winners of the 2019 SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE will join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for some post-competition fun on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," their first in-studio interview. This year's event became an unprecedented and impressive display of academic excellence when eight talented spellers clinched the title of co-champion after 20 intense final rounds on Thursday, May 30.

Hailing from across the country, the 2019 SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE co-champions are as follows:

? 14-year-old Erin Howard from Huntsville, AL

? 13-year-old Rishik Gandhasri from San Jose, CA

? 12-year-old Abhijay Kodali from Flower Mound, TX

? 13-year-old Shruthika Padhy from Cherry Hill, NJ

? 13-year-old Rohan Raja from Dallas, TX

? 13-year-old Saketh Sundar from Clarksville, MD

? 13-year-old Sohum Sukhatankar from Dallas, TX

? 13-year-old Christopher Serrao from Whitehouse Station, NJ

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You