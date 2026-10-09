Alexis Ffrench Releases Album 24 and 'Coffee Song'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench has released his brand-new album 24, alongside new single and video 'Coffee Song' — a jazz-tinged track inspired by a real-life London coffee kiosk whose ethically sourced coffee financially supports charities that help those facing homelessness.

Comprised of 24 meticulously crafted piano pieces, 24 is intended as a musical companion to the clockwork regularity of everyday life and was made at legendary Provençal studio Miraval, owned by Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard, in ten days of near-total immersion in the music.

Formed of 24 meticulously crafted piano pieces and intended as a musical companion to the clockwork regularity of everyday life, 24 unfurls as an immersive celebration of the joy and magic that can be found amongst seemingly simple moments.

Gently guiding listeners from dawn to dusk – through the quiet of early morning into the busy heart of day and on to the evening's golden hour – 24 is woven from daydreams, memories of human connection and the desire for authenticity amongst an ever-evolving and increasingly simulated digital age.

Inspired in part by Alexis' desire to retain the realness and intensity of feeling, which he believes is being chipped away by continually AI-generated culture, 24 seeks to shake off the artificial and commemorate real-life interactions and authentic emotions. Alexis explains:

'If we don't take steps to protect human creativity and celebrate the power of connection, we risk AI destroying the rich cultural works and genuine experiences humanity has made. In an environment where the next generation of creatives are already struggling to be heard, it's more important than ever that we celebrate authentic moments.

In a world dominated by artificial intelligence, 24 is seated in human connection and emotional architecture. It's a commentary about returning to ourselves through the wonder of our everyday lives and shared experiences.'

Recorded at legendary Provençal studio Miraval, owned by Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard, Alexis recorded 24 during ten-days of near-total immersion on an array vintage of grand pianos, upright pianos and organs. Adding delicate ripples of percussion to the record's kaleidoscopic sound, 24 also enlists a string ensemble featuring harp and upright bass.

Alexis adds:

'I'm so inspired by the beauty found in everyday life and I wanted to create a body of work that both celebrates and soundtracks the day-to-day. From life's quieter moments to the simple miracles in people's lives, 24 is about being grateful for the simplicity and joy that surrounds us. It's music to live by'.

From a burst of early morning optimism on opener 'Good Morning' to the free-flowing, jazz-tinged ray of sunshine 'Coffee Song', breezy and optimistic 'In Flight' and 'Nine On Blue', a mystical moment of warmth and reflection at the end of the day, 24 deftly soundtracks the day's most intimate and introspective moments.

Elsewhere, 'Blackbird Rising' and 'Blackbird Returning' bookend the day: from the first birdsong of morning to its final call at dusk, the duo of tracks pluck on one of the most distinctive threads of Alexis' career to date. From 2018 hit 'Bluebird' to 2022's contemplative 'Songbird' and now the blackbird, birds and their enchanting symbolism have circled his work for years.

Further snippets of quiet mysticism are found on 'Grateful' – a meditative space for intention and thankfulness – and the soulful snapshot of stillness evoked on 'Midnight Dreamer'.

Closing track 'Before The World Sings' finds Alexis pursuing a hypnotic, hymnal-inspired sound that, rather than being conclusive, finds the record circling back to its own beginnings: the day is over, but another is about to start.

Throughout his career, Alexis has created music that speaks to the beauty, complexity and intimacy of everyday life. With 24, that spirit comes into full focus: an album that brings together music to live by.

Alexis has also unveiled a cinematic video for twinkling track 'Coffee Song.' Inspired by a sign reading 'Good Coffee for Good Causes' that Alexis spotted while wandering through London, the video is an ode to the optimism and wonder sparked by something as simple as a daily coffee.

Alexis Ffrench has played a pivotal role in bringing instrumental music to an ever-increasing audience, with well over 1 billion streams across his catalogue, multiple No.1 albums and Gold-selling status in the USA for his single 'Bluebird'.

Whether he's performing at the King's Coronation Concert to an audience of over 18 million, hosting his Gold ARIA Award-winning Apple Music show Classical Connections Radio, performing at major festivals and selling out venues worldwide, hosting masterclasses with schools & charitable organisations, or putting his own spin on contemporary pop hits for the online community he's built, Alexis is driven by the desire to make music accessible to all.

Refusing to be confined by genre, era or convention, Alexis looks beyond the traditional boundaries of classical music. His expansive perspective draws on a rich and eclectic mosaic of influences, bringing together unexpected threads and opening up a world of possibility.

With the new album acting as a timelessly enchanting musical journey through the innumerable possibilities held inside one singular day, 24 welcomes in a contemplative and captivating new dawn for the forerunner of contemporary classical music.

In Spring 2027, Alexis will embark on a headline tour across the UK and Europe, including a special show at London's Palladium on 27 April.

Tracklist

1. Good Morning

2. Where The Sunrise Finds Me

3. Blackbird Rising

4. Coffee Song

5. Lifted

6. A Moment Of Calm

7. Daydreamer

8. A Friend In You

9. In Flight

10. This Life, This Moment

11. Passing Time

12. Stolen Whispers

13. My Life, In Motion

14. Grateful

15. Nightfall

16. Blackbird Returning

17. Nine On Blue

18. City Lights

19. Golden Hours

20. Midnight Dreamer

21. Coffee Dreams (Reprise)

22. Low

23. Dreaming In Slow Motion

24. Before The World Sings

Alexis Ffrench UK & Ireland Live Dates 2027

20 April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

21 April – The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

27 April – Palladium, London

5 June – De Doelen, Rotterdam

6 June – Stadsschouwburg, Groningen

9 June – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

13 June – Witold Lutoslawski Concert Studio of Polish Radio, Warsaw

15 June – National Forum of Music, Wroclaw

16 June – Berliner Philharmonie, Berlin

18 June – Liederhalle, Stuttgart

20 June – Le Trianon, Paris

Tickets are available here.

About Alexis Ffrench

Alexis Ffrench is an artist with a special ability to create music for the soul. A pioneering superstar and trailblazer of 'Classical Soul', Alexis' sound refuses to be penned in by genre, time period, or the expectations of the kind of musician he should be. Rather than leaning into the narrow, traditional understandings of 'classical', Alexis instead leans outward, expansive in his perspective, drawing on a multifarious mosaic of influences that takes the listener by the hand and leads them on a journey through a world of possibility.

Alexis' accolades speak for themselves, having surpassed a staggering 1 billion streams across his catalogue, his record Evolution has amassed over 30,000 UK sales with hit single 'Bluebird' achieved Gold-selling status in the US. In 2023 he performed at the King's Coronation Concert to an audience of 18 million and he continues to sell out venues across the globe.

A passionate advocate for music education, Alexis is the first-ever Artistic Director of the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) in its 133-year history. He is also Trustee and Governing Body Member and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, London, and Honorary Fellow of Homerton College, Cambridge. Alexis is an Ambassador for Restore The Music, who work with state schools to provide funding to buy musical instruments and ensure every young person has access to music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 16 Hrs 56 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me