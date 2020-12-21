Alejandro Jodorowsky's Films Exclusively Streaming On MUBI

In December and January, MUBI will present an exclusive streaming retrospective of six films by cult Chilean auteur and mystic writer Alejandro Jodorowsky. The selection features his first three films, a trio of foundational works that established his distinct surrealist visual language and garnered underground acclaim on the '70s midnight movie circuit, including his iconic psychotropic western The Holy Mountain. The latter half of the program will feature Jodorowsky's three most recent films, showcasing the director's shift toward autobiographical filmmaking. The series will conclude with the online premiere of his newest film Psychomagic, a Healing Art.

Fando and Lis - December 13

Impotent Fando and his paraplegic sweetheart Lis search for the enchanted city of Tar where spiritual ecstasy resides. The astonishing road trip takes them through urban rubble, scalding deserts, treacherous mountains, their own pasts, and CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the weirdest kind.

1968 / 97 min / Avant-Garde / Adventure / Comedy / Cult / Fantasy / B&W / English Subtitles

El Topo - December 19

An outlaw, El Topo challenges the invincible Four Masters of the Desert for the love of a woman. He defeats them, achieving a higher level of consciousness until his woman betrays him. Starting a new existence as a holy man, El Topo undertakes the liberation of a community of outcasts.

1968 / 125 min / Drama / Western Cult / Color / English Subtitles

The Holy Mountain - December 26

In a corrupt, greed-fueled world, a powerful alchemist leads a Christ-like character and seven materialistic figures to the Holy Mountain, where they hope to achieve enlightenment.

1973 / 114 min / Drama / Adventure / Fantasy / Color / English Subtitles

Alejandro Jodorowsky was born in 1929 in a coastal town in Chile. In The Dance of Reality, Jodorowsky reconstitutes the adventure of his early life in that town, where he discovered the fundamentals of reality as he underwent an unhappy and alienated childhood as part of an uprooted family.

2013 / 133 min / Biography / Avant-Garde / Color / English Subtitles

Endless Poetry - January 17

In 1940s Santiago, 20-year-old "Alejandrito" Jodorowsky vows to become a poet against the will of his disciplinarian father. Leaving home, he is introduced to the inner circle of the artistic and intellectual avant-garde of the time, and immerses himself in a world of poetic experimentation.

2016 / 129 min / Biography / Fantasy / Drama / Color / English Subtitles

Psychomagic, a Healing Art - January 22

Alejandro Jodorowsky's new documentary Psychomagic, A Healing Art is an intimate exploration of the visionary director's theory of trauma therapy. His unique concept of healing uses performance art as a vehicle to counter deep, debilitating psychic suffering with literal 'acts of confrontation' in real world applications.

Drawing from a life-long study of philosophy, psychol-ogy, ethnology, and world religions, from Freud toshamans, from Kabbalah to Gurdjieff, and everything in between, Jodorowsky's films have dealt with the in- dividual quest for redemption and enlightenment, the protagonist facing bizarre and provocative challenges that lead to personal catharsis.

The film his explores the director's therapeutic work of Psychomagic using real life subjects in real world situations. Jodorowsky explains and demonstrates Psychomagic's principles, how it is practiced, and how it is applied. The Maestro works directly with suffering people who are eager to face, resolve, and transcend their personal dilemmas through the use of this radical and transformative mode of performance art therapy.

Intercut with scenes from his most famous films, it parallels and explains his intent and vision present from the start of his career, giving new perspective and meaning to his seminal works, while simultaneously breaking THE WALL between fictional and real.

2019 / 105 min / Documentary / Color / English Subtitles